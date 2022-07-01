 Skip to content

Slappyball update for 1 July 2022

Ball 1.8 is here!

  • Ball version 1.8 released. Further changes are coming but the core of the new ball is in. Let us know your thoughts!
  • Backfill stopped if the match is more than half over
  • Dive save improvements: more accurate with what is actually a save vs ends up as a scored point, can no longer be spammed
  • Matchmaking is now retried multiple times before starting a local host match
  • Various UI/UX fixes

