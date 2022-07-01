- Ball version 1.8 released. Further changes are coming but the core of the new ball is in. Let us know your thoughts!
- Backfill stopped if the match is more than half over
- Dive save improvements: more accurate with what is actually a save vs ends up as a scored point, can no longer be spammed
- Matchmaking is now retried multiple times before starting a local host match
- Various UI/UX fixes
Ball 1.8 is here!
Changed depots in test branch