Beta Branch - Endless Mode Hotfixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Endless mode is still fairly unbalanced, and certain builds let players scale their damage much faster than enemies could scale in HP, which made endless mode too easy and uninteresting later on. This patch mainly tries to address this issue. More balancing is likely to come in the future to ensure that endless mode can be a fun experience. Leaderboards have been reset, and will be reset again when the patch moves to the live branch.

Balance Changes

Enemies HP and spawn rate scale faster.

Enemy spawn patterns changed.

Increased XP required to level for level 60+.

Upgrades can be taken, at max, 3 times in Endless Mode.

Summons can attack at max of 5 times per second.

Trained Dragon: Attack speed scaling changed from multiplicative to additive.

Magic Lens: Damage scaling changed from multiplicative to additive.

Intense Glare: Damage scaling changed from multiplicative to additive.

Stalwart Shield: Shield cooldown reduction changed from 60 second flat reduction to reducing cooldown by half.

Bug Fixes

Fixed certain summon related upgrades not applying to summons that were acquired after picking the summon related upgrades (i.e. if Vengeful Ghost is taken and then Ghost Friend is taken, Vengeful Ghost would not apply to Ghost Friend).

Fixed Magic Lens not orienting correctly if you take more than one.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

By the way, Erabit is handling the mobile port work for 20 Minutes Till Dawn and have created store pages for pre-register:

Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Flanne.MinutesTillDawn.roguelike.shooting.gp

App Store:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/20-minutes-till-dawn/id1630887189

TapTap Global:https://www.taptap.io/app/234986

We hope you guys continue to support&enjoy 20 Minutes Till Dawn! Thank you!