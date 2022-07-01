1.38.3.6 (version 1488)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
- PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream:
It has been custom painted with a stark black and white design and finished with pearlescent highlights.\n\n<i>WHITE_1; BLACK_1; PEARLESCENT_1;</i>
- PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream_Tag:
Printstream
- PaintKit_cu_m4a1s_printstream_Tag:
Printstream
- CSGO_crate_community_31:
- CSGO_crate_community_31_desc:
- CSGO_crate_key_community_31:
- CSGO_crate_key_community_31_desc:
- CSGO_set_community_31:
- CSGO_set_community_31_desc:
- PaintKit_cu_printstream:
- PaintKit_cu_printstream_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_usp_printstream:
- PaintKit_cu_ak47_cogthings:
- PaintKit_cu_ak47_cogthings_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_awp_chroma_pink:
- PaintKit_cu_awp_chroma_pink_Tag:
- PaintKit_gs_revolver_purple_elite:
- PaintKit_gs_revolver_purple_elite_Tag:
- PaintKit_gs_famas_corp_meow:
- PaintKit_gs_famas_corp_meow_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_galil_destroyer:
- PaintKit_cu_galil_destroyer_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_m249_downvote:
- PaintKit_cu_m249_downvote_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_m4a4_elite_tactical:
- PaintKit_cu_m4a4_elite_tactical_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_mac10_monkeyflage:
- PaintKit_cu_mac10_monkeyflage_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_sg553_cyber_dragon:
- PaintKit_cu_sg553_cyber_dragon_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_negev_clear_sky:
- PaintKit_cu_negev_clear_sky_Tag:
- PaintKit_gs_p250_visions:
- PaintKit_gs_p250_visions_Tag:
- PaintKit_gs_p90_tangled:
- PaintKit_gs_p90_tangled_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_sawedoff_kisslove:
- PaintKit_cu_sawedoff_kisslove_Tag:
- PaintKit_cu_dual_elites_evil_flora:
- PaintKit_cu_dual_elites_evil_flora_Tag:
- PaintKit_gs_ump_roadblock:
- PaintKit_gs_ump_roadblock_Tag:
- PaintKit_gs_glock_elite_camo:
- PaintKit_gs_glock_elite_camo_Tag:
Items
- Recoil Case Key has been added
- Recoil Case has been added
Paint Kits
- Printstream (cu_deag_printstream) Changed
description_string from
#PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream to
#PaintKit_cu_printstream
- Printstream (cu_deag_printstream) Changed
description_tag from
#PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream_Tag to
#PaintKit_cu_printstream_Tag
- Printstream (cu_m4a1s_printstream) Changed
description_tag from
#PaintKit_cu_m4a1s_printstream_Tag to
#PaintKit_cu_printstream_Tag
- Printstream (cu_usp_printstream) has been added
- Ice Coaled (cu_ak47_cogthings) has been added
- Chromatic Aberration (cu_awp_chroma_pink) has been added
- Crazy 8 (gs_revolver_purple_elite) has been added
- Meow 36 (gs_famas_corp_meow) has been added
- Destroyer (cu_galil_destroyer) has been added
- Downtown (cu_m249_downvote) has been added
- Poly Mag (cu_m4a4_elite_tactical) has been added
- Monkeyflage (cu_mac10_monkeyflage) has been added
- Dragon Tech (cu_sg553_cyber_dragon) has been added
- Drop Me (cu_negev_clear_sky) has been added
- Visions (gs_p250_visions) has been added
- Vent Rush (gs_p90_tangled) has been added
- Kiss♥Love (cu_sawedoff_kisslove) has been added
- Flora Carnivora (cu_dual_elites_evil_flora) has been added
- Roadblock (gs_ump_roadblock) has been added
- Winterized (gs_glock_elite_camo) has been added
Item Sets
- The Recoil Collection has been added
- weapon_famas | Meow 36
- weapon_galilar | Destroyer
- weapon_m4a1 | Poly Mag
- weapon_mac10 | Monkeyflage
- weapon_negev | Drop Me
- weapon_ump45 | Roadblock
- weapon_glock | Winterized
- weapon_revolver | Crazy 8
- weapon_m249 | Downtown
- weapon_sg556 | Dragon Tech
- weapon_p90 | Vent Rush
- weapon_elite | Flora Carnivora
- weapon_ak47 | Ice Coaled
- weapon_p250 | Visions
- weapon_sawedoff | Kiss♥Love
- weapon_usp_silencer | Printstream
- weapon_awp | Chromatic Aberration
Extra notes