Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 1 July 2022

1.38.3.6 (version 1488)

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

THE RECOIL CASE

  • Introducing the Recoil Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes.

MAPS

Ember

  • Construction work has progressed.
  • Added rock path near Observatory.
  • Added rock tunnel near Observatory.
  • Added some rocks in water near Helipad.
  • Minor bug fixes.

CUSTOM GAME TYPE

  • Added support to map-placed weapons in custom maps loaded with game_type 3.
  • Added support for community dedicated servers to execute gamemode_custom_server.cfg when running custom maps with game_type 3.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream: It has been custom painted with a stark black and white design and finished with pearlescent highlights.\n\n<i>WHITE_1; BLACK_1; PEARLESCENT_1;</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream_Tag: Printstream
  • PaintKit_cu_m4a1s_printstream_Tag: Printstream
  • CSGO_crate_community_31: Recoil Case
  • CSGO_crate_community_31_desc:
  • CSGO_crate_key_community_31: Recoil Case Key
  • CSGO_crate_key_community_31_desc: This key only opens Recoil cases
  • CSGO_set_community_31: The Recoil Collection
  • CSGO_set_community_31_desc:
  • PaintKit_cu_printstream: It has been custom painted with a stark black and white design and finished with pearlescent highlights.\n\n<i>WHITE_1; BLACK_1; PEARLESCENT_1;</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_printstream_Tag: Printstream
  • PaintKit_cu_usp_printstream: It has been custom painted with a stark black and white design and finished with pearlescent highlights.\n\n<i>WHITE_1; BLACK_1; PEARLESCENT_1; SILENCED_1; PISTOL_1;</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_ak47_cogthings: It has been custom painted with a vibrant green and blue gradient.\n\n<i>Cold to the touch</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_ak47_cogthings_Tag: Ice Coaled
  • PaintKit_cu_awp_chroma_pink: The colors in this custom paint job were applied in offset positions, leading to an eye-popping look.\n\n<i>(Not so) easy on the eyes...</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_awp_chroma_pink_Tag: Chromatic Aberration
  • PaintKit_gs_revolver_purple_elite: It has been custom painted with a purple barrel and a number 8 on the grip.\n\n<i>Inspired by the events of December 8th, 2015</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_revolver_purple_elite_Tag: Crazy 8
  • PaintKit_gs_famas_corp_meow: Its green base is emblazoned with the number 36.\n\n<i>Technically it's four cats, but who's counting?</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_famas_corp_meow_Tag: Meow 36
  • PaintKit_cu_galil_destroyer: It has been custom painted with the word \"DESTROYER\", but it can only be read from certain angles.\n\n<i>Destroy them all</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_galil_destroyer_Tag: Destroyer
  • PaintKit_cu_m249_downvote: It has been tagged with blue and pink arrows pointing in every direction.\n\n<i>A different kind of spray pattern</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_m249_downvote_Tag: Downtown
  • PaintKit_cu_m4a4_elite_tactical: This custom paint job features a clear polymer magazine and a tan colored stock, hand guard, and grip.\n\n<i>Standard operating procedure</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_m4a4_elite_tactical_Tag: Poly Mag
  • PaintKit_cu_mac10_monkeyflage: Red, tan, and green monkeys adorn this custom painted MAC-10.\n\n<i>Spunky monkeys!</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_mac10_monkeyflage_Tag: Monkeyflage
  • PaintKit_cu_sg553_cyber_dragon: It has been custom painted with a biomechanical green dragon.\n\n<i>That's not my dragon…</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_sg553_cyber_dragon_Tag: Dragon Tech
  • PaintKit_cu_negev_clear_sky: A stop sign has been custom painted near the assault grip over a mostly brown base.\n\n<i>If the stop sign doesn't convince you the stream of bullets will</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_negev_clear_sky_Tag: Drop Me
  • PaintKit_gs_p250_visions: It has been custom painted with a vibrantly colored design.\n\n<i>One crow short of a murder</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_p250_visions_Tag: Visions
  • PaintKit_gs_p90_tangled: It has been custom painted to resemble a P90 intersecting with gaffer tape, tubes, and fire.\n\n<i>\"Do you know how fast you were going?\"</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_p90_tangled_Tag: Vent Rush
  • PaintKit_cu_sawedoff_kisslove: It has been custom painted with a starry-eyed woman in pink and purple.\n\n<i>\"I won't take no for an answer; I have to have it!\"</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_sawedoff_kisslove_Tag: Kiss♥Love
  • PaintKit_cu_dual_elites_evil_flora: Three brightly colored, hungry carnivorous plants have been custom painted on each Dual Beretta.\n\n<i>Help them grow up big and strong</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_dual_elites_evil_flora_Tag: Flora Carnivora
  • PaintKit_gs_ump_roadblock: It has been custom painted with horizontal orange lines and forward facing arrows.\n\n<i>Seek alternate routes</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_ump_roadblock_Tag: Roadblock
  • PaintKit_gs_glock_elite_camo: It has been custom painted with a military camouflage in a winter colorway.\n\n<i>Freeze!</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_glock_elite_camo_Tag: Winterized

Items

  • item Recoil Case Key has been added
  • item Recoil Case has been added

Paint Kits

  • Printstream (cu_deag_printstream) Changed description_string from #PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream to #PaintKit_cu_printstream
  • Printstream (cu_deag_printstream) Changed description_tag from #PaintKit_cu_deag_printstream_Tag to #PaintKit_cu_printstream_Tag
  • Printstream (cu_m4a1s_printstream) Changed description_tag from #PaintKit_cu_m4a1s_printstream_Tag to #PaintKit_cu_printstream_Tag
  • Printstream (cu_usp_printstream) has been added
  • Ice Coaled (cu_ak47_cogthings) has been added
  • Chromatic Aberration (cu_awp_chroma_pink) has been added
  • Crazy 8 (gs_revolver_purple_elite) has been added
  • Meow 36 (gs_famas_corp_meow) has been added
  • Destroyer (cu_galil_destroyer) has been added
  • Downtown (cu_m249_downvote) has been added
  • Poly Mag (cu_m4a4_elite_tactical) has been added
  • Monkeyflage (cu_mac10_monkeyflage) has been added
  • Dragon Tech (cu_sg553_cyber_dragon) has been added
  • Drop Me (cu_negev_clear_sky) has been added
  • Visions (gs_p250_visions) has been added
  • Vent Rush (gs_p90_tangled) has been added
  • Kiss♥Love (cu_sawedoff_kisslove) has been added
  • Flora Carnivora (cu_dual_elites_evil_flora) has been added
  • Roadblock (gs_ump_roadblock) has been added
  • Winterized (gs_glock_elite_camo) has been added

Item Sets

  • The Recoil Collection has been added
    • weapon_famas | Meow 36
    • weapon_galilar | Destroyer
    • weapon_m4a1 | Poly Mag
    • weapon_mac10 | Monkeyflage
    • weapon_negev | Drop Me
    • weapon_ump45 | Roadblock
    • weapon_glock | Winterized
    • weapon_revolver | Crazy 8
    • weapon_m249 | Downtown
    • weapon_sg556 | Dragon Tech
    • weapon_p90 | Vent Rush
    • weapon_elite | Flora Carnivora
    • weapon_ak47 | Ice Coaled
    • weapon_p250 | Visions
    • weapon_sawedoff | Kiss♥Love
    • weapon_usp_silencer | Printstream
    • weapon_awp | Chromatic Aberration

Changed files in this update

