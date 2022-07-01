 Skip to content

Chippy update for 1 July 2022

Hotfix 2022/07/01

  • Added option to disable running the game in the background (also pauses audio)
  • Improved UI text rendering, particularly at lower resolutions
  • Fixed soft lock related to mouse input in the settings menu
  • Fixed possible error related to images in text
  • Show an error message when trying to watch replays from non-downloaded workshop stages
  • Fixed a replay divergence related to minion units that count towards stage progress
  • Fixed respawning exploding pixels in workshop stages
  • Minor ballpit fix
  • Added pixel respawn glow scale option for workshop authors

