- Added option to disable running the game in the background (also pauses audio)
- Improved UI text rendering, particularly at lower resolutions
- Fixed soft lock related to mouse input in the settings menu
- Fixed possible error related to images in text
- Show an error message when trying to watch replays from non-downloaded workshop stages
- Fixed a replay divergence related to minion units that count towards stage progress
- Fixed respawning exploding pixels in workshop stages
- Minor ballpit fix
- Added pixel respawn glow scale option for workshop authors
Chippy update for 1 July 2022
Hotfix 2022/07/01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
