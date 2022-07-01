v0.0.21 - Thanks Astradaha and U_B_i
A lot of core things in the game was changed to better performance. Please report any bug! :)
- Some CPU usage improvements avoiding re-sort parts/tiles/buildings in every action
- New playerCard data
- Added "Delete" button to messages
- New Text Command: pauseall (Pause all buildings except Generators) : Access using <Enter>
- Small improvement with K button to find Parasites
- Exploration window now saves your last Radius option to the next time
- Trash data now shows always WHITE, and when full: RED
- Rename: Road Simple to Road / Weak Laser Ammo to Laser Ammo / Simple Iron Structure to Iron Structure
- Nerf Laser Ammo production to half
- Some visual differences between Turret MK1 and MK2
- First version of the Pipette mode (Copy/Paste buildings using only mouse)
