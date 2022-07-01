 Skip to content

Hexfactory update for 1 July 2022

v0.0.21 - Thanks Astradaha and U_B_i

A lot of core things in the game was changed to better performance. Please report any bug! :)

  • Some CPU usage improvements avoiding re-sort parts/tiles/buildings in every action
  • New playerCard data
  • Added "Delete" button to messages
  • New Text Command: pauseall (Pause all buildings except Generators) : Access using <Enter>
  • Small improvement with K button to find Parasites
  • Exploration window now saves your last Radius option to the next time
  • Trash data now shows always WHITE, and when full: RED
  • Rename: Road Simple to Road / Weak Laser Ammo to Laser Ammo / Simple Iron Structure to Iron Structure
  • Nerf Laser Ammo production to half
  • Some visual differences between Turret MK1 and MK2
  • First version of the Pipette mode (Copy/Paste buildings using only mouse)
