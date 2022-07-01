 Skip to content

Armor Clash 2022 update for 1 July 2022

Version 1.4 AI Streamlined

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1, Streamlined easy, normal and hard AI, make them train land troop faster.
2. Fixed a bug that some helicopter's anti missile system now are in right position.
3. Ground and Navy units gathered in relay point can now spread smartly.

