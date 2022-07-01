Apis 1.4.2

Hey Beekeepers!
Just some more bug fixes as well as a couple bits to feed the insatiable modders!
~ Ell
Bug Fixes
- Fixed beehives placed offscreen by joining players sometimes not reactivating after a queen finished their cycle
- Fixed the raintank gathering rain while the game is paused
- Fixed Beenjamin being able to ask for an "Inheritence Bee", clearly losing the plot in his old age bless
Modding
- Added api_create_lightweight() - lightweights are efficiently drawn instances that you can use for batch draw calls. They're also Skipper's least favourite type of person
- Added api_measure_text() which returns the height + width of a given sentance when drawn (including when a max-width is set)
- Added some new apimultiplayer* methods which should let you handle being able to store mod data for joining players when they join a hosted game
- Fixed modded menu change scripts not being triggered with right-click changes
- Fixed modded NPCs having a third invisible row of sell slots
