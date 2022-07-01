 Skip to content

APICO update for 1 July 2022

Apis 1.4.2

1 July 2022

Hey Beekeepers!

Just some more bug fixes as well as a couple bits to feed the insatiable modders!

~ Ell

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed beehives placed offscreen by joining players sometimes not reactivating after a queen finished their cycle
  • Fixed the raintank gathering rain while the game is paused
  • Fixed Beenjamin being able to ask for an "Inheritence Bee", clearly losing the plot in his old age bless

Modding

  • Added api_create_lightweight() - lightweights are efficiently drawn instances that you can use for batch draw calls. They're also Skipper's least favourite type of person
  • Added api_measure_text() which returns the height + width of a given sentance when drawn (including when a max-width is set)
  • Added some new apimultiplayer* methods which should let you handle being able to store mod data for joining players when they join a hosted game
  • Fixed modded menu change scripts not being triggered with right-click changes
  • Fixed modded NPCs having a third invisible row of sell slots

