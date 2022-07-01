Other 1.0.01 (Patch)

Change :
- Maximum game time: 25 sec
- Backup system
Bug fixes:
- Fixed credits screen display
- Console message at start of game
- Sometimes the OTHER button does not work
- Card 2 adds stats when the deck is redrawn
- Player image in the white part
- Rebuilt the code to sort the cards
- Bot that says "discard two event cards" when it's card clues
- Send messages when end screen
- Tutorial music in the menu when quickly quitting the tutorial
- Character limit in messages
- Pickaxe Darkening
- Speed up bot kick time
- Fixed stats adding up twice
Changed files in this update