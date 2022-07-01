 Skip to content

Other update for 1 July 2022

Other 1.0.01 (Patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 9046081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change :

  • Maximum game time: 25 sec
  • Backup system

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed credits screen display
  • Console message at start of game
  • Sometimes the OTHER button does not work
  • Card 2 adds stats when the deck is redrawn
  • Player image in the white part
  • Rebuilt the code to sort the cards
  • Bot that says "discard two event cards" when it's card clues
  • Send messages when end screen
  • Tutorial music in the menu when quickly quitting the tutorial
  • Character limit in messages
  • Pickaxe Darkening
  • Speed ​​up bot kick time
  • Fixed stats adding up twice
