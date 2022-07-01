0.9.181 - 7/1/22 Prankster

- Added a new mission in Act 2
- Updates to mission level balancing
- Added new mission rewards (including a new super duper!)
- Added more Anima chat messages to Act 2
- Lots of Inbox/Mission/Waypoint fixes
- Fixed an issue where you'd perform a short hitching mantle at the top of a ramp
- Fixed a few location specific navigation bugs
- Fixed an issue where jumps wouldn't come off cooldown after returning to the main menu
- Removed No-hit servers from the random drop pool. They'll return as specific servers later
- Updated Yo-yo projectile tooltip to mention they always pierce
- Improved Exploit drop rate
- Created a separate gambling choice cube for EMP+Decoy+Sentry, so now the executable choice cube only has executables and exploits
- Fixed an issue causing Unlockable items dropping or being in shops before they're unlocked
- Improved damage of Jash's 10 Pounder
- Fixed the explosion particles not showing up for the Brute Force exploit
