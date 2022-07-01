 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 1 July 2022

0.9.181 - 7/1/22 Prankster

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new mission in Act 2
  • Updates to mission level balancing
  • Added new mission rewards (including a new super duper!)
  • Added more Anima chat messages to Act 2
  • Lots of Inbox/Mission/Waypoint fixes
  • Fixed an issue where you'd perform a short hitching mantle at the top of a ramp
  • Fixed a few location specific navigation bugs
  • Fixed an issue where jumps wouldn't come off cooldown after returning to the main menu
  • Removed No-hit servers from the random drop pool. They'll return as specific servers later
  • Updated Yo-yo projectile tooltip to mention they always pierce
  • Improved Exploit drop rate
  • Created a separate gambling choice cube for EMP+Decoy+Sentry, so now the executable choice cube only has executables and exploits
  • Fixed an issue causing Unlockable items dropping or being in shops before they're unlocked
  • Improved damage of Jash's 10 Pounder
  • Fixed the explosion particles not showing up for the Brute Force exploit

