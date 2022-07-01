Shifting Sands Hotfix

DEFENDERS,
We just released a hotfix to fix some of the early bugs and issues that we have found in the Shifting Sands Update.
- Fixed Chi Spirit dead zone directly in front of the tower.
- Fixed some potential issues with the player shops not visually updating properly.
- Fixed an issue where Frosty Explosion was hitting friendly towers on retry.
- Fixed Spirit Charge and Concentrated Pyrotechnics damage buffs to function like Destruction.
- Reduced Forest Roots poison buff from 25% to 0.5%.
- Fixed some slows working on unslowable enemies.
- Fixed some pathing issues on Saloon.
- Fixed a problem where core death would not end the map on Tornado Canyon and Tornado Highlands.
- Fixed Chi Spirit tower shooting 2 projectiles.
- Fixed an issue where Queen Death Weaver, Ancient Wyvern, and Cyclone Shaper did not show up as bosses in lane billboards
- Fixed quality of Talismans on Tornado Canyon and Tornado Highlands.
