Dungeon Defenders II update for 1 July 2022

Shifting Sands Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DEFENDERS,

We just released a hotfix to fix some of the early bugs and issues that we have found in the Shifting Sands Update.

  • Fixed Chi Spirit dead zone directly in front of the tower.
  • Fixed some potential issues with the player shops not visually updating properly.
  • Fixed an issue where Frosty Explosion was hitting friendly towers on retry.
  • Fixed Spirit Charge and Concentrated Pyrotechnics damage buffs to function like Destruction.
  • Reduced Forest Roots poison buff from 25% to 0.5%.
  • Fixed some slows working on unslowable enemies.
  • Fixed some pathing issues on Saloon.
  • Fixed a problem where core death would not end the map on Tornado Canyon and Tornado Highlands.
  • Fixed Chi Spirit tower shooting 2 projectiles.
  • Fixed an issue where Queen Death Weaver, Ancient Wyvern, and Cyclone Shaper did not show up as bosses in lane billboards
  • Fixed quality of Talismans on Tornado Canyon and Tornado Highlands.

