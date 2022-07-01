 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 1 July 2022

2.3.6 Friday Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9045965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Eye scale slider for all species
  • All canis ears are unlocked by default
  • Gem gecko's prices for buying back gems is a bit cheaper

Fixes

  • Seeky and monthly spinners have their animations back
  • Presets in the preset market have eyes visible again
  • Halcyon's Heart minimap icon is returned
  • Felis detection area is more towards the front of it's body and less in the middle
  • No more loading under the map (Again)
  • Seeky and monthly spinner buttons go away after spins
  • Opening character page in game should not make you stuck? (Unverified)
  • Deleting and creating new characters should work fine now- the new character should be able to be saved
  • Sky and weather no longer missing in Primordial
  • Changing font size for the chat now works properly
  • Actions no longer stop when you start chatting in chat box
  • Removed chat commands so that $ no longer says a command was attempted
  • Ear markings for canis should be working properly again!

Known Bugs

  • Game crashing between characters of different species might still be a PITA

