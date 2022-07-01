2.3.6 Friday Patch

Changes
- Eye scale slider for all species
- All canis ears are unlocked by default
- Gem gecko's prices for buying back gems is a bit cheaper
Fixes
- Seeky and monthly spinners have their animations back
- Presets in the preset market have eyes visible again
- Halcyon's Heart minimap icon is returned
- Felis detection area is more towards the front of it's body and less in the middle
- No more loading under the map (Again)
- Seeky and monthly spinner buttons go away after spins
- Opening character page in game should not make you stuck? (Unverified)
- Deleting and creating new characters should work fine now- the new character should be able to be saved
- Sky and weather no longer missing in Primordial
- Changing font size for the chat now works properly
- Actions no longer stop when you start chatting in chat box
- Removed chat commands so that $ no longer says a command was attempted
- Ear markings for canis should be working properly again!
Known Bugs
- Game crashing between characters of different species might still be a PITA
Changed files in this update