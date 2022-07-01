Odds and Ends

v3.7.19

Changes

-The early game is now a bit easier (less enemy hp and damage)!

-Ionic Charger Status Affinity Perk: max level was raised from 7 to 10, the starting bonus is lower, and the scaling has been reduced. (The goal is to make it not so dominant, and encourage more build diversity)

-Revised Perk icons for Vengeance and Ruination

-Added ability to request account deletion

-Some Era 4 unlockables are now visible if you are in Era 3

Fixes

-Update many backend components to improve game stability

-Fixed a bug with awakening after having lost network connection

-Fixed a bug with era 4 testing

Era 4 is scheduled to release this month!