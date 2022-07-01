 Skip to content

Highline Volleyball VR update for 1 July 2022

Early Access Patch notes 0.1.5.0 1st July 2022

Build 9045654

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added laser pointing for UI menus.
  • Added popup window summing up what has changed since the last update upon first launch.
  • Fixed Valve Index Knuckles controllers orientation misaligned with physical hands.

Following feebacks on controls, we changed them to make the game easier to use :

  • Changed locomotion controls : moving is on left controller and rotation is on right controller.
  • Changed auto teleport mode : it is now a toggle, right trigger is toggling between pass and bump,
    and if teleport are optionals then no teleports.
  • Freetour mode time of day : controller triggers are used to rotate the sun down or up.
  • Jump : left controller trigger.
