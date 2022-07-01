Early Access Patch notes 0.1.5.0 1st July 2022

- Added laser pointing for UI menus.
- Added popup window summing up what has changed since the last update upon first launch.
- Fixed Valve Index Knuckles controllers orientation misaligned with physical hands.
Following feebacks on controls, we changed them to make the game easier to use :
- Changed locomotion controls : moving is on left controller and rotation is on right controller.
- Changed auto teleport mode : it is now a toggle, right trigger is toggling between pass and bump,
and if teleport are optionals then no teleports.
- Freetour mode time of day : controller triggers are used to rotate the sun down or up.
- Jump : left controller trigger.
Changed files in this update