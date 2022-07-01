2022-07-01 - Game Release
We have made it, we are here..
We sincerely hope that you will enjoy the full release :)
Release notes
- Modified chapter endings
- Added a new how to play video
- New picture for "accept nomad" response
- New picture for "Cambion" (incubus) event
- Chapter nine can only be played if certain in game conditions are met
- If an ambush is ready it will now be noted on the notepad
- Six steam achievements added
- Steam cloud save
- Improved sound level
- Various bugfixes
New Cinematics
- "Elle's memory" intro
- Route Through the Sewers cutscene
- On Rails cutscene
- Empty Gulag cutscene
- Victory cutscene
Happy birthday, brother.
Changed files in this update