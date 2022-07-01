 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coldage update for 1 July 2022

GAME RELEASE

Share · View all patches · Build 9045510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-07-01 - Game Release

We have made it, we are here..
We sincerely hope that you will enjoy the full release :)

Release notes

  • Modified chapter endings
  • Added a new how to play video
  • New picture for "accept nomad" response
  • New picture for "Cambion" (incubus) event
  • Chapter nine can only be played if certain in game conditions are met
  • If an ambush is ready it will now be noted on the notepad
  • Six steam achievements added
  • Steam cloud save
  • Improved sound level
  • Various bugfixes

New Cinematics

  • "Elle's memory" intro
  • Route Through the Sewers cutscene
  • On Rails cutscene
  • Empty Gulag cutscene
  • Victory cutscene

Happy birthday, brother.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link