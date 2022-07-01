- We have fixed a bug that detached the benches from the tables when waking up in the morning.
- We have fixed a bug that sent objects located on the wall to the delivery chest.
- We have fixed a bug that when sending a shelf in an invalid position to the delivery chest did not send the objects located on top of it.
- We have fixed a bug in the tables when loading very old games.
- We have fixed a bug in the fonts that caused the characters â Â not to be seen in some languages.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the bar worker to move too fast if the bar was moved.
- We have fixed a bug in beer abbreviations.
Travellers Rest update for 1 July 2022
v0.5.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
