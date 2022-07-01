Patch Notes 0.7.06

Fixed:
- Soft crash on systems set to region settings other than US English. Note that the fix that is currently in place is a temporary fix that enforces US English styles to all input/output. This will apply to how numbers are displayed (1.34 instead of 1,34 and 1,500 instead of 1.500) as well how dates are displayed (standard US format is MM/DD/YYYY). I will be implementing a more correct fix for region settings in the future so that output is shown in your correct format, but I wanted to at least fix the major error as quickly as possible.
Changed files in this update