v0.0.668 (07/01/2022)
Changes:
- Clouds moved up one unit (camera zoom unit)
- Reduced the influence of wind force on the Birch by 2 times
- Changed day and night temperatures on the Tundra and Ice biomes, now the deviation from the base temperature value will vary from 5 to -40 degrees Celsius, day and night, respectively
- Increased laser volume by 400%
- Increased the brightness of the sun in hail, rain, storm by 2 times
- Oil clearing recipe has been adjusted, the probability of obtaining Plastic and Rubber has been increased
- Increased the cost of researching technologies Atoms and Atomic Energy
- Localization and text, some edits
- For the Water Pump, the amount of extracted resource has been increased from 20-70 to 30-80 units
- For the Local Teleport, electricity consumption has been increased by 2 times during teleportation from 7.7 to 14 kW
Added:
- Added a new information slot for buildings - Inactive
- Added the ability to enable grass rendering at night. Settings\Game\Render grass at night (may have bugs with grass lighting)
- Temporarily enabled the Debug window, to access use the "J" key
- Added an Activate button to the context menu of a building outside of Grid Mode. The button will be available if the building is inactive.
- Now, if the building is inactive, then most of the building context menu buttons will not be created (for example, Continue mining).
Corrected:
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to put a recyclable resource on All in the Thermal Power Plant
- Fixed a problem when the Thermal Power Plant could not take resources from the web if the priority is set to All
- Fixed an issue where after researching the Liquid and Gas mining technologies, the Liquid and Gas Spill technology became available
- Fixed incorrect display of the full production cost of the component in the progress bar of the building window
- Fixed a problem with the Chemical Plant, when its tanks after filling were cleared and did not allow the production of the component
- Fixed an issue where production buildings could not correctly set up a tank to replenish incoming liquid or gas. Related to the amount of production.
- Fixed the problem when in the Building window, controls section, during the production of components, after changing the value of the number of produced elements, when the building window was opened again, the value did not change to the new one
- Fixed the problem of incorrect calculation of the amount of resources available for a building for the production of a component, if the Settings section was active at that moment. Indicates that the building has no resources.
- Attempt to fix the problem of constant spamming of messages that the building has no energy
