- Buffs for the tribes are now more visible on the map with a better description (jump higher, faster movement, carry 2x crystals, size up, 2x damage)
- Buff icons in the HUD now show up with remaining time
- Camera follows when a tribe dies/enters ragdoll
- Maka clones DONT drop lightning balls anymore
- improved placement of the cannonballs on the map
- Meteors crystal more visible
- Inputs for gamepad controllers
- debugged that you can't jump/fly with Groth and Bay
VR TRIBES Playtest update for 1 July 2022
Updates July
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update