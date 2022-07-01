 Skip to content

VR TRIBES Playtest update for 1 July 2022

Updates July

Share · View all patches · Build 9044736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffs for the tribes are now more visible on the map with a better description (jump higher, faster movement, carry 2x crystals, size up, 2x damage)
  • Buff icons in the HUD now show up with remaining time
  • Camera follows when a tribe dies/enters ragdoll
  • Maka clones DONT drop lightning balls anymore
  • improved placement of the cannonballs on the map
  • Meteors crystal more visible
  • Inputs for gamepad controllers
  • debugged that you can't jump/fly with Groth and Bay
