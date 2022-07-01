 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 1 July 2022

v1.0.9 is Live!

Build 9044629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.9 is live.

This update brings few improvements and bug fixes to Urban Tale.

Changelog:

  • Updating the Bank loan terms
  • Fixing a Bank employee issue when working as the Money collector, were both collecting option ware negatives
  • Fixing spelling typos
  • Fixing logical issue with the Bank manager, congratulating you with negative response
  • Fixing a bug on Computer in your shop when you tried to activate the computer with the purchased key
  • Fixing a sleeping bug when you were 100% rested
  • Fixing a crafting bug related to the Lavender Pillow

