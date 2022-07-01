v1.0.9 is Live!

Update 1.0.9 is live.
This update brings few improvements and bug fixes to Urban Tale.
Changelog:
- Updating the Bank loan terms
- Fixing a Bank employee issue when working as the Money collector, were both collecting option ware negatives
- Fixing spelling typos
- Fixing logical issue with the Bank manager, congratulating you with negative response
- Fixing a bug on Computer in your shop when you tried to activate the computer with the purchased key
- Fixing a sleeping bug when you were 100% rested
- Fixing a crafting bug related to the Lavender Pillow
Changed files in this update