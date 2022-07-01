Hi everyone! Like (almost) every week here comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Say hello to the new Humble Village with tons of new stuff!

Now Hack and Slime will have much more lore thanks to the new way of interacting with the town and its inhabitants, players will be able to know more about their characters, the history of Warpmazon, and Corid.

In addition, the mission panel has much more information available about what is happening in the game to facilitate your progress.

As you can see we are still working on the Hack and Slime core before continuing to expand it, we know that you want to continue the adventure, crushing Slimes and collecting a lot of drop, but the work we do now will allow us to go faster in the future.

Thank you very much for your patience.

Changelog

Humble Village has been redesigned, and now is playable as a dungeon level.

A general reset of all games prior to 4.0.0.0 has been created

Now Humble Village NPCs have presentations the first time you talk to them.

Now Humble Village NPCs have recurring phrases when they don't have history dialogues.

Now the inhabitants of Humble Village and their shops have different access and interactions.

Now when I returned to the town Corid does not restore their health and Maná automatically.

Now Corid will restore all his health and Maná when talking to Isem-Gar.

The legend chart and its text source have been changed.

Mission 1 information texts have been changed.

Now, in addition to the shops there are displays with the names of the inhabitants of Humble Village.

The name of the tavern has changed to "The Pracing Bulldog".

Pending Changes