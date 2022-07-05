Update 0.6 - Optimisation

Greetings Elegosians

It's been a busy few weeks as usual but I wanted to let everyone know about why we decided to push our 0.6 update by an extra week.

The last couple of updates have been pretty focused on optimisation now that we have some internal guidelines and budgets on what we can (and can't) achieve. Days of R&D and A/B testing have been completed in order to get these metrics and this update has needed nearly every asset in the project to be updated/tweaked in order to hit the guidelines. Suffice to say the backlog was pretty beastly and so would have been silly to push an update when we had plenty of triangles left to cull.

It's far from perfect - optimisation is always about completing passes as certain milestones are hit. As much as we like to automate everything we can, the human touch is needed on plenty of assets. As we are continually set dressing and signing off areas of the island we will constantly be tweaking texture resolutions, polygon counts, LOD distances, colliders, gaps, culling techniques etc.

Our goal for each update is to have a mix of new things to see and do as well as fix bugs and optimise existing assets and code. We can also unveil our new opening sequence in which we can finally move around the boat while it is heading towards the harbour. This has been our intention for over 2 years now and it was a joyous occasion finally cracking the well-known problem of being able to move around on moving platforms.





Without further ado, here is our changelog for 0.6:

Patch Notes

CINEMATICS

The Player can finally move freely around the boat while the opening sequence is happening.

INPUT

Skip cutscene is now F key

OPTIMISATIONS

Textures base size reduced globally, this is a work-in-progress blanket sweep and textures will be increased with each set dressing pass where appropriate.

Meshes optimised across Phacos, especially in props, making sure the triangle counts are appropriate for screen size.

LODGroups added on objects throughout Phacos. Some of these are automatically generated and others are manually created. LOD distances will be tweaked as lines-of-sight and set dressing are signed off.

Many bought assets have been reimported using lower and more sensible LODs and matching texture sets applied to materials.

Ocean shader optimisations to reduce triangles, and to push LOD distances

Lots of hierarchy and editor tool cleanup to help with in-editor development.

NavMesh is now baked at runtime rather than at build time.

CullingGroupAPI has been used to help distance and frustrum culling of combined meshes. Essentially a runtime optimisation pass for when objects have been modded/moved.

WORLD

Lower Temple Island bridge blockout replaced with Rope Bridge assets

Replaced Cinematic rocks with new secondary terrain

Replaced horizon geometry with new a new low detail, huge terrain terrain

Fixed an issue with the Smuggler's Route Tunnel where the local HDRP volume was not assigned the correct light layers for reflections and indirect lighting. Soon to be replaced with the same shader as the Temple Island interior.

Various assets missing colliders have now been updated.

UI

Removed forced capitals in text objects. Capitals can still and will be used, but it isn’t a force design decision now.

Fixed bug where audio volumes couldn’t be changed.

A lot of internal components have been reworked to expand modding capability and iteration time. Things shouldn’t be any different visually when using default styles and languages.

Implementation changes with some of the more device independent settings like resolution switching, hopefully should be more stable.

MODDING

Language modding has been expanded with more strings that can be modified.

Styles modding has been expanded with more UI elements that can be modified.

Modding.wiki updated for both of these areas with example files and list of all keys that can be changed, as well as screenshots for what keys are represented where.

Known Issues

Settings

Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.

If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.

Art

Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas

The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues

Gameplay

Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them

Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent

Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders

Some NPCs can walk through structures

NPCs can sometimes be tilted

NPC movement is still in development

Stealth systems are still in development

Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented

Pause (when menu is opened with ESC) no longer works as expected during the opening cinematic.

General

Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed

Most NPCs are placeholder dummies

Audio is not fully implemented

Art is not final

Performance

Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance

A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement

Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues

Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.

We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!