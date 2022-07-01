 Skip to content

Disinfection update for 1 July 2022

Bugfixes & Polish for Patch 0.05d

Build 9043873

Bugfixes:

  • Fix for infection Eye Growth calling the infection monster even if it is dead.
  • Fix for Torso Growth being too rare.
  • Fix for players being able to move through the infection growth blocking the airlock during an hunt.
  • Fix for infection monster not hunting a player when aggravated by the Reprogrammer.
  • Fix for infection monster not hunting players when aggravated by a weapon, if the players are outside of its hunting radius

Polish & changes:

  • Loading screen tips have better randomization now.
  • Random Events & Threats differ in frequency and type per infection type now.
  • Reactor Core turning on/off is more audible now.
  • Ambient background sounds are spread out over the ship more now.
  • Recycling infection now has Reprogrammer as the weapon.
  • Electrical infection now has Flamethrower as the weapon.
  • Recycling infection now has unique hunting behavior: it only moves fast when far away from a target or if the target moves.
  • Recycling infection now insta-kills players regardless of difficulty rank.
  • Infection Growths now vanish when the infection is killed.
  • Changed the ship health bonus threshold for medium ships to 70% and large ships to 80%.
