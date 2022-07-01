Bugfixes & Polish for Patch 0.05d

Bugfixes:
- Fix for infection Eye Growth calling the infection monster even if it is dead.
- Fix for Torso Growth being too rare.
- Fix for players being able to move through the infection growth blocking the airlock during an hunt.
- Fix for infection monster not hunting a player when aggravated by the Reprogrammer.
- Fix for infection monster not hunting players when aggravated by a weapon, if the players are outside of its hunting radius
Polish & changes:
- Loading screen tips have better randomization now.
- Random Events & Threats differ in frequency and type per infection type now.
- Reactor Core turning on/off is more audible now.
- Ambient background sounds are spread out over the ship more now.
- Recycling infection now has Reprogrammer as the weapon.
- Electrical infection now has Flamethrower as the weapon.
- Recycling infection now has unique hunting behavior: it only moves fast when far away from a target or if the target moves.
- Recycling infection now insta-kills players regardless of difficulty rank.
- Infection Growths now vanish when the infection is killed.
- Changed the ship health bonus threshold for medium ships to 70% and large ships to 80%.
