 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metal Mind update for 1 July 2022

1.011 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9043631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Can now use the Armory in any scene outside of combat (keyboard B , Controller D-pad up).
  2. Optimized the animation effects of the damage font.
  3. Optimized the animation effect after the death of the enemy.
  4. Fixed the bug of missile type weapons getting stuck.
  5. Fixed the bug that the room is stuck and cannot be opened.
  6. added the sound effects of the landing bin.
  7. Can directly open the property interface during the game (keyboard X, Controller D-pad down).
  8. The game character no longer has inertia when moving.
    9.Adjusted the scene of level one
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link