- Can now use the Armory in any scene outside of combat (keyboard B , Controller D-pad up).
- Optimized the animation effects of the damage font.
- Optimized the animation effect after the death of the enemy.
- Fixed the bug of missile type weapons getting stuck.
- Fixed the bug that the room is stuck and cannot be opened.
- added the sound effects of the landing bin.
- Can directly open the property interface during the game (keyboard X, Controller D-pad down).
- The game character no longer has inertia when moving.
9.Adjusted the scene of level one
Metal Mind update for 1 July 2022
1.011 update
