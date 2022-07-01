Patch 0.1.24 (Logic Part 2)

Hey everyone!
Today brings some new logic components, improvements to existing ones and some bugfixes!
Patch notes
- Logic links are now smaller in size
- Ramps and logic splitters are now physics based
- Added a small track with a logic controllable ramp
- Added a configurable timer for logic interactions
- Added a key input component for logic interactions
- Added a delay component for logic interactions
- Escalators can now be turned on/off using logic
- Fishtooths can now be turned on/off using logic
- Flippers can now be used using logic
- Boosters can now be turned on/off using logic
- All effects can now be turned on/off using logic
- Light configuration can be fine tuned into decimals
- Fixed an issue where the stability marble would crash the game upon entering a portal
- All N gates are now pre-primed, fixing various setups
Upcoming Content
Next update you can expect flipflops, race checkpoints emitting pulses and more existing objects being able to interact with logic!
In addition to that I'd like to start assembling a final list of things that the game needs before the full release!
As always thanks for reading and your continuous support!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/
