Patch 0.1.24 (Logic Part 2)

Hey everyone!

Today brings some new logic components, improvements to existing ones and some bugfixes!

Patch notes

Patch notes for Patch 0.1.24:

Logic links are now smaller in size

Ramps and logic splitters are now physics based

Added a small track with a logic controllable ramp

Added a configurable timer for logic interactions

Added a key input component for logic interactions

Added a delay component for logic interactions

Escalators can now be turned on/off using logic

Fishtooths can now be turned on/off using logic

Flippers can now be used using logic

Boosters can now be turned on/off using logic

All effects can now be turned on/off using logic

Light configuration can be fine tuned into decimals

Fixed an issue where the stability marble would crash the game upon entering a portal

All N gates are now pre-primed, fixing various setups

Upcoming Content

Next update you can expect flipflops, race checkpoints emitting pulses and more existing objects being able to interact with logic!

In addition to that I'd like to start assembling a final list of things that the game needs before the full release!

As always thanks for reading and your continuous support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/