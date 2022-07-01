 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 1 July 2022

Update 1.0.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game changes

  • Turrets can now be set to the passive mode by clicking on them, In passive mode, they will only shoot people who are hostile near them
  • You can now walk through turrets so disabled ones cannot be used as fence
  • Home management tab to a workbench
  • Change the code of your house
  • Set turrets to passive mode
  • Collect vendor Mk remotely
  • Increased multiple items maximum placing distance to allow the more fluent placing
  • Wood now spawns more frequently from trees. It can also spawn Resin
  • Added quest system and 5 quests to the game

New content

  • Pack of worms and blackberries
  • Increase the chance of getting better fish while fishing
  • Equippable hiking backpack
  • Increases the amount you can carry
  • Weather station
  • Gathers and sells weather data. Collect the Mk at any time
  • New container
  • A new style of item storage with different color variants
  • Resin
  • Resin Adhesive
  • Ball Grill
  • Storm Lamp
  • Sauna
  • Bonfire
  • Gas Stove
  • Round Table with 6 variants
  • Square Table with 4 variants
  • 3 different vases
  • Sofa with 4 color variants
  • Stone Wall

Bug fixes

  • Player-placed vendors can now be interacted with by only one person during any moment
  • Some performance improvements
  • Admin panel logs now get saved to separate files
  • Fixed a bug where past messages would appear after travel
  • Fixed a timeout melee exploit
  • Trees and other non-player placeables should no longer decay
  • Fixed a bug where a player could not enter their own tent

