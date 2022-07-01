Update 1.0.8

Game changes
- Turrets can now be set to the passive mode by clicking on them, In passive mode, they will only shoot people who are hostile near them
- You can now walk through turrets so disabled ones cannot be used as fence
- Home management tab to a workbench
- Change the code of your house
- Set turrets to passive mode
- Collect vendor Mk remotely
- Increased multiple items maximum placing distance to allow the more fluent placing
- Wood now spawns more frequently from trees. It can also spawn Resin
- Added quest system and 5 quests to the game
New content
- Pack of worms and blackberries
- Increase the chance of getting better fish while fishing
- Equippable hiking backpack
- Increases the amount you can carry
- Weather station
- Gathers and sells weather data. Collect the Mk at any time
- New container
- A new style of item storage with different color variants
- Resin
- Resin Adhesive
- Ball Grill
- Storm Lamp
- Sauna
- Bonfire
- Gas Stove
- Round Table with 6 variants
- Square Table with 4 variants
- 3 different vases
- Sofa with 4 color variants
- Stone Wall
Bug fixes
- Player-placed vendors can now be interacted with by only one person during any moment
- Some performance improvements
- Admin panel logs now get saved to separate files
- Fixed a bug where past messages would appear after travel
- Fixed a timeout melee exploit
- Trees and other non-player placeables should no longer decay
- Fixed a bug where a player could not enter their own tent
Changed files in this update