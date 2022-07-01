Alpha Branch Update 0.4.60

Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that makes special crops don’t count in the collection manual
- Fixed a bug that makes the beehive boxes don’t make any progress
- Fixed a bug that makes you can’t collect honey from the beehive boxes
- Fixed a bug that makes you could archive the building even if you don’t have space in your bag
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game when entering the Silkworm House
- Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you collect herb
- Fixed a bug that makes you could talk to Fox after you complete the quest line of Song Yantong
- Fixed a bug around the quality of the honey
- Localization Update
Optimization
- Add Map for Sunset Forest
- More Icons added
- Making Beehive boxes can’t be archive when bee are working for honey
Changed depots in test branch