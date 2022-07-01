 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 1 July 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.60

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.60

Share · View all patches · Build 9043018

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that makes special crops don’t count in the collection manual
  • Fixed a bug that makes the beehive boxes don’t make any progress
  • Fixed a bug that makes you can’t collect honey from the beehive boxes
  • Fixed a bug that makes you could archive the building even if you don’t have space in your bag
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game when entering the Silkworm House
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the game when you collect herb
  • Fixed a bug that makes you could talk to Fox after you complete the quest line of Song Yantong
  • Fixed a bug around the quality of the honey
  • Localization Update

Optimization

  • Add Map for Sunset Forest
  • More Icons added
  • Making Beehive boxes can’t be archive when bee are working for honey

