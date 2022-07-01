POST-release Patch 1

Hyperstrange friends, RWS fam!

As we all know, POSTAL: Brain Damaged is PERFECT, but we are Hyperstrange, so - naturally - we want to make it PERFECTER. So here's our first POST-release patch. But first, a POSTAL-babe!

YEAH! Feast your eyes on that beauty, before the beauty feasts on your eyes! You're gonna need them to read...

THE CHANGELOG

Fixed second boss saving issues

Fixed end boss saving issues

Quicksaves are saved on disk upon saving, instead of when quitting the game

Cutscenes force vsync for their duration, should fix screen tearing

Final boss overlapping audio fixed

Added "-novideo" launch option, might help with game crashing in certain instances

The prison showers in "Bareback redemption" shouldn't block progress now

Suburbia leaderboard exploit fixed

Sniffing in the vip zone aquarium breaking blocker fixed

Sniffing in the vip zone blue key killplane added

Fixed quick pills effect persisting through scene changes

Ragdoll and physical object saving should not cause performance issues anymore

Penterator moaning can be adjusted in audio settings now

ammo capacity increased for all weapons, should make ammo management easier for now. The issue will be addressed properly in the balancing update

ambient stopping aftewr player death fixed

fixed leocalisation of move left and move right in control settings

achievement description fixed (GYMCEL, TAKE THE BLUE PILL, DOUBLE THE EXCITEMENT)

added default controller template for steam

fixed weapon wheel time slowdown persisting between scenes

fixed kill plane/reset level exploit

combat music condition checking fixed, should be way more consistent now

added optional dynamic combat music, you can set number of hostiles that trigger combat music in audio settings (0 disables dynamic combat music)

all beam attacks have their audio moved to end point, you can actually hear the beams now

Unity engine version updated

Yeah, beam enemies should feel more fair now. Stop crying. As said before, today's update is only the first one ahead in the imminent future. Here's the summary of things to expect:

THE ROADMAP

Post-release fix - an update taking care of the known issues reported by the players, that slipped into the full release

Balancing update - some players, as well as some internet micro-celebrities, have brought to our attention that the game offers way to much ammo if you explore the levels 'Quake-style', and far too little if you prefer to push on 'Doom Eternal-style'. The update will take care of that issue, allowing everyone to enjoy the game in their preferred playstyle. The update will also reconfigure some of the enemy positioning, spawns, and behavior. (ETA: One month)

- some players, as well as some internet micro-celebrities, have brought to our attention that the game offers way to much ammo if you explore the levels 'Quake-style', and far too little if you prefer to push on 'Doom Eternal-style'. The update will take care of that issue, allowing everyone to enjoy the game in their preferred playstyle. The update will also reconfigure some of the enemy positioning, spawns, and behavior. (ETA: One month) New playmodes - With that taken care of, the dev team will proceed to expanding the game itself, introducing an oft-requested horde mode, as well as another playmode offering a new, and replayable PBD experience. (ETA: This summer)

- With that taken care of, the dev team will proceed to expanding the game itself, introducing an oft-requested horde mode, as well as another playmode offering a new, and replayable PBD experience. (ETA: This summer) More to be announced!

Are we done for today? Nope! There's one more thing. We really want you to follow Hyperstrange Twitter and join Hyperstrange Discord. Why? So you don't miss out on fun stuff, such as...

THE FAN ART COMPO

Damn. You missed the submission deadline. Should've listened and followed that Hyperstrange Twitter and joined Hyperstrange Discord. There were some very nice prizes, too! But hey, you're right on time too see some GREAT fan art by some of the winners:









Yup, that's all. You can all go now, and adjust the Penetrator's moaning in the audio settings, or try if that exploit for getting a time on Suburbia leader boards was really fixed-fixed. Really, go! Nothing more to see here.

Your true friends and family,

Hyperstrange & RWS