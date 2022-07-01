- Updated Ren'Py engine from 7.3.5 to 8.0.0 and streamlined code to hopefully make the game run faster and more efficiently.
Elf Enchanter: Arousing Anima update for 1 July 2022
Version 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
EEAA - Demo Content Depot 1031171
- Loading history…
EEAA - Mac lib Depot 1031172
- Loading history…
EEAA - Linux lib Depot 1031173
- Loading history…
EEAA - Win lib Depot 1031174
- Loading history…
EEAA - Full Game Patch Depot 1031175
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update