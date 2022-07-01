 Skip to content

Elf Enchanter: Arousing Anima update for 1 July 2022

Version 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Ren'Py engine from 7.3.5 to 8.0.0 and streamlined code to hopefully make the game run faster and more efficiently.

