Rising Lords update for 4 July 2022

0.15.3 (July 4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • story tree editor: Validate player start region in server mod node
  • story tree editor: Autocheck for AI if human player dont exist

Fixes:

  • Fixed loading and saving not working properly for some language settings
  • Fixed broken load/save page navigation
  • Fixed general switching / skill card reset bug
  • Fixed the AI usage of bridges
  • Fixed pasting large amounts of text into input box freezing the game
  • Fixed wall costs being different from what is deducted
  • Fixed skill tree card hover inconsistent audio
  • Fixed fixed tile seams due to sprite changes
  • Fixed AI rapid cycling card bug
  • Fixed stretched application surface w/ some resolutions
  • Fixed bottom GUI text misalignment.
  • Fixed obj_army crash mid-game
  • Fixed Inn only allowing 2 peasants
  • Fixed broken easy quick battle deck stacking
  • Fixed general icon pulling incorrect team color
  • Fixed a number of small button / menu graphical bugs
  • Fixed a few rare crashes

Changes:

  • Changed improved colored battle scroll text readability
  • Modified debug card number for enemy cards so they have less of a chance to run together
  • Changed spectate button text and position
  • Modified defaultRegion of editor from 52 to 0
  • Modified 110 region maximum in the editor to 100 to prevent future issues

