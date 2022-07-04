0.15.3 (July 4)

New:
- story tree editor: Validate player start region in server mod node
- story tree editor: Autocheck for AI if human player dont exist
Fixes:
- Fixed loading and saving not working properly for some language settings
- Fixed broken load/save page navigation
- Fixed general switching / skill card reset bug
- Fixed the AI usage of bridges
- Fixed pasting large amounts of text into input box freezing the game
- Fixed wall costs being different from what is deducted
- Fixed skill tree card hover inconsistent audio
- Fixed fixed tile seams due to sprite changes
- Fixed AI rapid cycling card bug
- Fixed stretched application surface w/ some resolutions
- Fixed bottom GUI text misalignment.
- Fixed obj_army crash mid-game
- Fixed Inn only allowing 2 peasants
- Fixed broken easy quick battle deck stacking
- Fixed general icon pulling incorrect team color
- Fixed a number of small button / menu graphical bugs
- Fixed a few rare crashes
Changes:
- Changed improved colored battle scroll text readability
- Modified debug card number for enemy cards so they have less of a chance to run together
- Changed spectate button text and position
- Modified defaultRegion of editor from 52 to 0
- Modified 110 region maximum in the editor to 100 to prevent future issues
Changed files in this update