Box Cats Puzzle update for 2 July 2022

Update Notice

2 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone:
We updated the game today, and some players reported that one of our playtime achievements could not be completed, so we added a playtime reminder to the pause interface, and we apologize for the confusion caused to you.

