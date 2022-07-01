 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cloud Meadow update for 1 July 2022

Matchmaking Day Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9041590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the player would be locked in place at the end of the cooking tutorial
  • Hopefully we’ve fixed the last issue causing cutscenes to get stuck during camera pans
  • Fixed some issues with ingredient/quality selection during cooking experiments
  • Fixed some issues with album unlocks
  • Fixed a shader effect applied to certain clouds & Savannah F2’s foam that would display the wrong colour for the time of day
  • Attempted to correct issues where for some users the draggable icons on the job board do not handle events correctly
  • Fixed ambience sounds continuing to play after returning to the main menu
  • Fixed issue with Autumn Cloverton assets wouldn’t appear while it was raining
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link