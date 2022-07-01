Matchmaking Day Hotfix

Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the player would be locked in place at the end of the cooking tutorial
- Hopefully we’ve fixed the last issue causing cutscenes to get stuck during camera pans
- Fixed some issues with ingredient/quality selection during cooking experiments
- Fixed some issues with album unlocks
- Fixed a shader effect applied to certain clouds & Savannah F2’s foam that would display the wrong colour for the time of day
- Attempted to correct issues where for some users the draggable icons on the job board do not handle events correctly
- Fixed ambience sounds continuing to play after returning to the main menu
- Fixed issue with Autumn Cloverton assets wouldn’t appear while it was raining
