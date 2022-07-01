 Skip to content

Mirror 2: Project X update for 1 July 2022

2022.07.01 Update Note

Last edited by Wendy

Added support to Steam Cloud.
[STORY MODE]
  • Fixed the bug where the pictures and text in the Flow Chart won't show up properly in Leah's story.
  • Fixed the bug where some scenes are flickering in Leah's story.
  • Fixed the bug where some collectibles in Leah's story show up twice, you may need to re-acquire some collectibles.
  • Optimized the logic of QTE events in Caiyun's story, now the QTE events are part of the story options.
  • Added some tips for some parts of the story.
  • Reduced the damage of the skill "Moonburst" in the fifth battle of Caiyun's story.
  • Adjusted the initial items of Caiyun's story, now the "Enhancement Gauntlet" is replaced by "Healing Capsule".
  • Optimized how the texts are displayed in the Prepare Room
[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • Added descriptions to explain some buff effects and added some missing descriptions of some effects back.
  • Optimized how the text of skills, items, and relics are displayed.
  • Added background images for the characters in the Soulbound World.
  • Replaced the icons of certain skills.
[HOME MODE]
  • Fixed the bug where the players cannot remove accessories.
[LAUNCHER]
  • You can now change the resolution and display mode in the launcher.

