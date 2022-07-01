2022.07.01 Update Note

Added support to Steam Cloud.
[STORY MODE]
- Fixed the bug where the pictures and text in the Flow Chart won't show up properly in Leah's story.
- Fixed the bug where some scenes are flickering in Leah's story.
- Fixed the bug where some collectibles in Leah's story show up twice, you may need to re-acquire some collectibles.
- Optimized the logic of QTE events in Caiyun's story, now the QTE events are part of the story options.
- Added some tips for some parts of the story.
- Reduced the damage of the skill "Moonburst" in the fifth battle of Caiyun's story.
- Adjusted the initial items of Caiyun's story, now the "Enhancement Gauntlet" is replaced by "Healing Capsule".
- Optimized how the texts are displayed in the Prepare Room
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Added descriptions to explain some buff effects and added some missing descriptions of some effects back.
- Optimized how the text of skills, items, and relics are displayed.
- Added background images for the characters in the Soulbound World.
- Replaced the icons of certain skills.
[HOME MODE]
- Fixed the bug where the players cannot remove accessories.
[LAUNCHER]
- You can now change the resolution and display mode in the launcher.
