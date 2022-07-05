 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disgaea 6 Complete update for 5 July 2022

Bugfix Patch - 2022-07-05

Share · View all patches · Build 9041072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello doods,

We have an update for you!

Changes:

  • Fixed an issue where certain controller-like hardware was being taken as the first controller over the expected controller. Now it'll try to choose the Steam-connected controller first.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not save if they have certain non-ASCII characters in their Windows username.
  • Added a configuration setting to produce a crash dump on crashes. If you are experiencing crashes, go to C:\Users\<Username>\AppData\Roaming\Nippon Ichi Software, Inc\Disgaea 6 Complete\, open the ID folder inside, and find the Setting.ini file, and add the following text: 
    
CrashDumpLevel = 2``` The game will then produce crash dumps in the game local files.

Happy dungeoning!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link