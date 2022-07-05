Bugfix Patch - 2022-07-05

Hello doods,
We have an update for you!
Changes:
- Fixed an issue where certain controller-like hardware was being taken as the first controller over the expected controller. Now it'll try to choose the Steam-connected controller first.
- Fixed an issue where players could not save if they have certain non-ASCII characters in their Windows username.
- Added a configuration setting to produce a crash dump on crashes. If you are experiencing crashes, go to C:\Users\<Username>\AppData\Roaming\Nippon Ichi Software, Inc\Disgaea 6 Complete\, open the ID folder inside, and find the Setting.ini file, and add the following text:
CrashDumpLevel = 2``` The game will then produce crash dumps in the game local files.
Happy dungeoning!
Changed files in this update