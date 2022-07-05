Client Release Notes 9.0.0

Greetings, Captains,

Our latest client, v9.0.0 is now live on Facebook. It will be rolled out to Steam, Windows and Google Play next Tuesday, on iOS on Wednesday, followed by a release on our other android platforms (Amazon, Huawei, and Samsung).

A force update is currently scheduled for 07/11 after which v9.0.0 will be mandatory to continue playing.

With this update we’re introducing Fleet Boss Battles, a brand new feature that will present new challenges for you and your fleet!

In Fleet Boss Battles you will encounter powerful Star Trek enemies, the first one that you ‘ll be tasked to defeat is the Doomsday Machine.

Fleet Boss Battles will have 6 levels of difficulty. Each difficulty level allows for different crew and ship rarity to be used. Once a Battle is started you’ll have 24 hours to deal as much damage as you can.

Master a difficulty level by defeating the Boss, and to unlock the next difficulty level.

Increased difficulty means higher Hull value for the Boss, but also better rewards.

Deal massive damage to the Boss’ Hull by discovering Combo Chains.

To discover a Combo Chain you will be required to use crew with specific traits, using the correct crew with the correct traits will unlock the relevant node.

A trait will be shown for each node, alongside a list of other potential traits. This will change for each Combo Chain.

Discovering all nodes for a Combo Chain will trigger a massive attack on the Boss, and unlock the next Combo Chain.

The number of Combo Chains, their composition (nodes amount), and Hull damage will vary depending on the difficulty level chosen.

To give everyone a chance to unmask a Combo Chain node, once you discover one, you will no longer be able to contribute to the discovery of additional nodes for that specific combo. You will however be able to participate in the next Combo Chain once it’s unlocked.

Alongside regular rewards, participating in Fleet Boss Battles will also grant you specific components, allowing you to build and upgrade your Bridge.

The Captain Bridge will be accessible via the Manifest, upgrading the Bridge will unlock permanent buffs for your ships!

That’s not all, you will also be able to gain exclusive rewards, such as ships and crew.

The appearance of the Bridge will change with each upgrade level, this includes being populated with crew.

We know this is a lot to take in all at once, now might be a good time to give a gameplay video a rewatch!

The Fleet Boss Battles and the Bridge icons will be visible once you upgrade to 9.0.0 but will remain locked until after the force update.

We’re excited to bring you this new challenge and cannot wait to see how you will tackle it.

Please keep in mind that the initial launch of Fleet Boss Battles is considered a beta. Adjustments and improvements will be made post release.

