Patch (v1.07)

We have listened to your feedback, read the bug reports you folks have posted and packed as much as possible into our first patch.
Here are the patch notes;
• Reduced sliding of all MX bikes (increased tire traction)
• Fix for errant bouncing after landing in some circumstances
• Fix for irregular music volume
• Improved MX 125 engine sounds
• Rider Animation bugfixes
• Improvements to Terrain Deformation
• Improved gameplay effect of tuning parts for all vehicles
• Improved UTV hydroplaning
• Fix for situations where UI dialogs were not interactable
• Added additional color customizations
• Misc smaller bugfixes & stability improvements
• Online: Fixed an issue where players would reload their maps intermittently
• Online: Fixed issues where players were getting errors trying to join both a playlist and their online compound.
• Online: Bugfixes for color customizations not being correctly applied online
Changed files in this update