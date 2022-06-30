- Champion of the day: Fixed issue when players were spread between multiple rooms
- Champion of the day: Leaderboard is present during qualifying
- Champion of the day: Start was moved from 20:05 CET to 20:00 CET
- Champion of the day: You can now join the event in the middle of the qualifying (If you come 4 minutes late, you will have only 6 minutes to qualify)
- Matchmaking screen: Added settings option
- Champion of the day (in progress): The results will be saved to the database; the next step will be to do stats & in-game championship
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 30 June 2022
Patch 2021.1.6 (v3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update