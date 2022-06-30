Updates for 0.7.44

Hello there,
This latest build contains the following updates:
- Updated the Biotraces to start out easy and get slightly more difficult with progression.
- Updated the audio fragments to work the same as Biotraes as far as difficulty goes.
- Started updating the real narrative.
- Fixed location and data for some evidence.
- Fixed some detail textures.
- Fixed layout of the cavity.
- Fixed Notebook to show audio fragment persons.
- Adding unexplained art.
- Fixed position of some floating objects (and getting stuck swimming).
- Fixed issues with night particles not showing up.
- Updated team colors for each Treasure Hunting group.
- Added more objects to support the narrative.
- Reduced hand speed when climbing ledges.
- Fixed some objects that are floating where they shouldn't be.
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update