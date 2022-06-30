 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 30 June 2022

Updates for 0.7.44

Share · View all patches · Build 9040276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This latest build contains the following updates:

  • Updated the Biotraces to start out easy and get slightly more difficult with progression.
  • Updated the audio fragments to work the same as Biotraes as far as difficulty goes.
  • Started updating the real narrative.
  • Fixed location and data for some evidence.
  • Fixed some detail textures.
  • Fixed layout of the cavity.
  • Fixed Notebook to show audio fragment persons.
  • Adding unexplained art.
  • Fixed position of some floating objects (and getting stuck swimming).
  • Fixed issues with night particles not showing up.
  • Updated team colors for each Treasure Hunting group.
  • Added more objects to support the narrative.
  • Reduced hand speed when climbing ledges.
  • Fixed some objects that are floating where they shouldn't be.

All the best,

Larry

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link