- add summon platform (new secondary skill)
- add shotgun alternate fire - incendiary shot
- change explosive fist weapon charge indicator to overlay effect, instead of a flash
- change shards weapon shard explode to no longer launch enemies, but deal increased damage
- fix issue closing game window through the title bar close button on some systems
- enable Steam Cloud support for unlocked equipment
Defect Process update for 1 July 2022
v0.8.15 patch notes - summon platform
