Defect Process update for 1 July 2022

v0.8.15 patch notes - summon platform

Share · View all patches · Build 9040267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add summon platform (new secondary skill)
  • add shotgun alternate fire - incendiary shot
  • change explosive fist weapon charge indicator to overlay effect, instead of a flash
  • change shards weapon shard explode to no longer launch enemies, but deal increased damage
  • fix issue closing game window through the title bar close button on some systems
  • enable Steam Cloud support for unlocked equipment

