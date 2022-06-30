Desecrators 0.6.2 - Incursion

Changelist:
- New enemies:
- Thief
- Super-Thief
- Banshee
- Pyrocraft
- Photon Turret
- Skullpod
- Added Phantasm primary
- Increased Xray damage
- Increased mine projectile collision radius
- Improved hull and shield view impact sounds
- Added progressive damage FX for enemies
- Added new enemy death sounds
- Improved debris physics
- Improved room connection logic:
- More variation in room placement
- Greatly reduced likelihood of twisted entrances
- Added hovering names for player ships
- Added new level music to Dark Refinery
- Added texture quality setting
- Added lightmap quality setting
- Added screen mode setting
- Added OpenGL support. Can be enabled by using -force-glcore
- Added batched lightmap updates to improved frame pacing of vertex lighting
- Optimized texture memory usage
- Various level generation optimizations
- Fixed performance issue caused by lights pulsing during meltdown
- Fixed enemy emote sounds sometimes not being played for clients
- Fixed text scrolling speed being inconsistent across different framerates
- Fixed various pathfinding issues for air enemies
- Fixed teleport FX flickering when rendered from multiple views
- Fixed player death messages not being displayed for host
- Fixed clients hit by Pillager not dropping any pickups
