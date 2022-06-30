 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 30 June 2022

Desecrators 0.6.2 - Incursion

Desecrators 0.6.2 - Incursion

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • New enemies:
  • Thief
  • Super-Thief
  • Banshee
  • Pyrocraft
  • Photon Turret
  • Skullpod
  • Added Phantasm primary
  • Increased Xray damage
  • Increased mine projectile collision radius
  • Improved hull and shield view impact sounds
  • Added progressive damage FX for enemies
  • Added new enemy death sounds
  • Improved debris physics
  • Improved room connection logic:
  • More variation in room placement
  • Greatly reduced likelihood of twisted entrances
  • Added hovering names for player ships
  • Added new level music to Dark Refinery
  • Added texture quality setting
  • Added lightmap quality setting
  • Added screen mode setting
  • Added OpenGL support. Can be enabled by using -force-glcore
  • Added batched lightmap updates to improved frame pacing of vertex lighting
  • Optimized texture memory usage
  • Various level generation optimizations
  • Fixed performance issue caused by lights pulsing during meltdown
  • Fixed enemy emote sounds sometimes not being played for clients
  • Fixed text scrolling speed being inconsistent across different framerates
  • Fixed various pathfinding issues for air enemies
  • Fixed teleport FX flickering when rendered from multiple views
  • Fixed player death messages not being displayed for host
  • Fixed clients hit by Pillager not dropping any pickups
