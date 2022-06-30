 Skip to content

Rocket Assault update for 30 June 2022

Rocket Assault: Treasure Hunt

Share · View all patches · Build 9040149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Collect All the treasure chests, and win unique items

