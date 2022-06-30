30 Jun 22 Early Access Build

- updates for latest rules changes:
- changed the modifiers for vehicle ordnance fire to +0 if Open, +1 penalty if Buttoned (was -1 bonus open, +0 buttoned).
- changed dismantle/assemble squad weapons to be able to be done in the Ops Phase for a move point cost; this required an action button, so the button is also available in Setup & Rally (though you can still click on the weapon to toggle it, as you have all been trained to do this).
- fixed size of the new StuH counter
- Battle Generator: fixed the AI never purchasing artillery/air in random battles.
Changed files in this update