Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 30 June 2022

30 Jun 22 Early Access Build

Build 9040008

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updates for latest rules changes:
  • changed the modifiers for vehicle ordnance fire to +0 if Open, +1 penalty if Buttoned (was -1 bonus open, +0 buttoned).
  • changed dismantle/assemble squad weapons to be able to be done in the Ops Phase for a move point cost; this required an action button, so the button is also available in Setup & Rally (though you can still click on the weapon to toggle it, as you have all been trained to do this).
  • fixed size of the new StuH counter
  • Battle Generator: fixed the AI never purchasing artillery/air in random battles.

Changed files in this update

