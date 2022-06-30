 Skip to content

Biolum update for 30 June 2022

Biolum 1.2 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biolum (1.2.3748.3765) Release Notes

We have a first update ready for you which will solve some major OpenXR compatiblity issues across different headsets.

Added:

  • "Headset is disconnected" message
  • Hold menu or secondary button (Index Knuckles controllers) to open Quit menu

Changed:

  • Updated internal OpenXR 1.3.1
  • Aim pointer now on both hands to select menu items

Fixed:

  • Hand offset for Valve Index users with knuckles controllers, so hand pose feels natural
  • Screenspace Ambient Occlusion in Stereo mode
  • Application is now closing clean on disconnecting headset instead of freezing (unity bug fixed with OpenXR 1.3.1 Issue ID 1379929)
  • Player.log won't be spammed anymore with disconnected headset issues (unity bug fixed with OpenXR 1.3.1 Issue ID 1379929)
