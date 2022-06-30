Biolum 1.2 is live!

Biolum (1.2.3748.3765) Release Notes
We have a first update ready for you which will solve some major OpenXR compatiblity issues across different headsets.
Added:
- "Headset is disconnected" message
- Hold menu or secondary button (Index Knuckles controllers) to open Quit menu
Changed:
- Updated internal OpenXR 1.3.1
- Aim pointer now on both hands to select menu items
Fixed:
- Hand offset for Valve Index users with knuckles controllers, so hand pose feels natural
- Screenspace Ambient Occlusion in Stereo mode
- Application is now closing clean on disconnecting headset instead of freezing (unity bug fixed with OpenXR 1.3.1 Issue ID 1379929)
- Player.log won't be spammed anymore with disconnected headset issues (unity bug fixed with OpenXR 1.3.1 Issue ID 1379929)
