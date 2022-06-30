1.25 preview

Preview 1.25 is now live on the preview branch.
Please report any bugs here and follow the instructions carefully.
This is a preview build. Do not play on this version of the game unless you are accepting of potential bugs, lag, and possibly permanently corrupting your save data.
Click here to read the realtime changelog.
Added
-
Split up settings into more categories:
- General
- Gore
- Visual effects
- User Interface
- Video
- Audio
-
Goreless mode: no blood, no gore
-
Dismemberment could now expose stringy tissue that will loosely hold the limbs together
-
Limbs with enough flesh on them may eject chunky particles when shot, similar to brain-matter particles
-
Cobblestone wall
-
Stone brick wall
-
Liquid Duplicator
-
Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machine
-
Minor extra details to the default bullet impact effect (only visible when Fancy Effects is enabled)
Changed
- Beam rifle beam will now crush limbs if they can't be sliced off
- Brain matter particles are now red
- Detaching the head from the torso will instantly kill the organism
- Flamethrower will heat things up less quickly
- Worm staff wounds now are counted as stab wounds in the entity inspector
- Decreased bleeding rate when most skin is gone
- Doubled activation propagation limit
- Firearm casings that are ejected now scale with the weapon
- Blaster weapon muzzle flashes
- Changed Sentry Turret gun sound
- Sentry Turret now targets torso over anything else
- Human blood regeneration is slower
- Achievement icons updated to current sprites
- Made the plate stronger
Fixed
- Auto healing again
- Immortality serum
- Acid is more effective and consistent
- Burn wounds regenerating despite "auto heal injuries" being off
- Heart rate monitor inaccuracy
- Saving broken pistons being all messed up
- Disassembler still discharging despite being broken
- Firearms not always passing in the Cartridge
- Slider slider width not adjusting to the actual scale
- Impact intensity averaging calculation now removes outliers
- Sentry turret no longer targets dead limbs if the human is still alive
- Beam rifle beam is no longer effectively infinitely thin
- Flamethrower going through walls occasionally
- Flamethrower going through very small gaps
- Critical drag tool bug
- Weird debris issues to do with undoing
