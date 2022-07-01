Features:
- When the HP of a building is below 35%, it burns and takes damage every second.
- Additional rendering when destroying a building.
Improvements:
- When selecting an alliance unit or building, the color has been changed from yellow to blue.
- Wave units now move more smoothly.
- Improved the stupidity of the Wave units when attacking buildings.
Balance:
- Adjusted overall building construction cost and time. Because of the big changes, the familiar build orders will change a lot.
- Adjusted the crafting time of the item. The key is that the production time of the main item is increased, and the production time of each part is reduced accordingly. (The total is the same)
- The crafting materials for Tier 1 item have been reduced by 10% to 15%.
Fixed:
- Fixed the problem that the settings specified in single player were not reflected properly when re-entering the menu. The last map or difficulty selected is now properly displayed.
