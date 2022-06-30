v0.7.34 Patch Notes!

New Content
- [Orb] Jack-Orb-Lantern: Instead of triggering a slot and disappearing, it returns to the top of the board (1/2/3) times.
- [Relic] Pumpkin π: One slot will become a portal that will teleport your orb back to the top of the pegboard (up to 3x per shot).
- [Relic] Safety Net: Orbs start with 5 peg's worth of damage.
Balance & General Changes
- Bats now have an attack animation
- Crit Fleece has been changed to stack the crit damage instead of multiplying it exponentially. It will now pack more punch at fewer crit counts and should no longer have the potential to overflow damage.
- Short Stack crit bonus no longer decreases as crit pegs are hit.
- Critiball regular damage decreased, crit damage increased dramatically
- Stump enemy health reduced, one Stump pegboard updated.
- Allorbnothing has received updated art.
- Newer attacks have had their SFX updated to be more fitting.
- Certain UI elements have been updated to be more legible, particularly at smaller resolutions (Steam Deck <3)
- Selected Enemy's health bar should now always appear on top of other healthbars
- Activated, Hit, Popped, and Durable keywords have all had their colour changed to be more legible, further improvements are planned.
Bugfixes
- Castle Assassin softlock bug should be fixed.
- Refreshed bombs now continue moving as expected on the Mines Moving Diamonds pegboard.
- Critiball + other sources of Durable should now behave as expected. As a bonus, Crit pegs + Durable now allows for multiple hits.
- Mines Pachinko Minigame should no longer have additional bouncers appear during navigation.
- Concentrication should no longer collide with previously popped Refresh/Crit pegs.
- Concentrication display icon has been set to the correct size.
- Buckler no longer prevents Orboros self-damage (as intended), the Orboros does not like being discarded... (the Orboros self-damage was added last update because the Cheese combo was a little too easy to achieve. It is still very possible, it will just require an additional step/combo piece out of several options available)
- Visually reversed pegs in one Stump layout have been fixed.
