GrumpyTunez update for 30 June 2022

Patch notes V1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.04

  • New Drag Panel for 0-60, 0-100, 0-200 times. Adding distance. Adding multiples previous times. Removed times from compact tach.
  • Added setting to turn on/off max speed popup and shift Indicator.
  • New Decoder>> and Convert>> button for expanded geartuning panel.
  • Decoder - Opens a gear decoding panel decode the current cars gear ratios.
  • Convert - Opens a gear converter to specify the final drive you want.with user input FD, so it will convert suggested GTune to the Final Drive you want.
  • Gear Decoder is now a sub panel of gear tuning just like the gear converter. Removed toggle from setting panel.
