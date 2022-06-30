Patch notes V1.04

V1.04
- New Drag Panel for 0-60, 0-100, 0-200 times. Adding distance. Adding multiples previous times. Removed times from compact tach.
- Added setting to turn on/off max speed popup and shift Indicator.
- New Decoder>> and Convert>> button for expanded geartuning panel.
- Decoder - Opens a gear decoding panel decode the current cars gear ratios.
- Convert - Opens a gear converter to specify the final drive you want.with user input FD, so it will convert suggested GTune to the Final Drive you want.
- Gear Decoder is now a sub panel of gear tuning just like the gear converter. Removed toggle from setting panel.
Changed files in this update