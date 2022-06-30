 Skip to content

Tacview update for 30 June 2022

Tacview 1.9.0 beta 2 is now available.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
  • ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
  • ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
  • ADDED numerous entries to the database
  • IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36

FIXES

  • FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
  • FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
  • FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI

