Tacview 1.9.0 beta 2 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
- ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
- ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
- ADDED numerous entries to the database
- IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36
FIXES
- FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
- FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
- FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI
Changed depots in beta branch