- Fixed: Trainers of other classes or subclasses having the available option to Reset Powers and/or Train, causing confusions.
- Fixed: Description of Warmaster Coins booster scrolls.
- Fixed: Description of Race Change scroll.
- Fixed: Being able to cast an instant spell while jumping, causing the combat status to get visually broken.
- Fixed: Mercenary Staff size was too big.
- Fixed: Size of the Mercenary Mage Hat for the female characters.
- Fixed: Protection modifier being shown among the item modifiers when it should only appear as a bonus value next to the base armor value (+X).
- Fixed: Terrain in two locations of the Battlezone Team Deathmatch map in which players could gain an unfair advantage.
- Fixed: One cause of crashes in the client positioning code.
- Fixed: In-Game Rankings interface showing rows from previously selected ranking category.
- Modified: In-Game Rankings interface now has the time range "All" as default instead of "Week".
- Added: Mercenary Spear, Two Handed Spear, Mace, Two Handed Mace, Off Hand Mace, Sword, Two Handed Sword, Off Hand Sword, Axe, Two Handed Axe, Off Hand Axe.
Champions of Regnum update for 30 June 2022
Version 1.33.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
