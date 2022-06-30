- Gave the player more health. Normal HP went from 50 to 100. Hard mode HP went from 25 to 30. This should give players the ability to experience story content easier in normal mode, and have hard mode be still challenging, but have a bit more lee-way.
- All story content should now be available without playing hard mode. Hard mode is now just an extra challenge that grants an achievement for beating it.
- Adjusted epilogue achievements. They should now activate as the epilogue starts playing instead of after it finishes.
- Readjusted mouse2 and mouse3 controls back to the Ren'Py defaults to conform to the standard.
- Updated Ren'Py engine from 7.3.5 to 8.0.0 and streamlined code to hopefully make the game run faster and more efficiently.
Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 30 June 2022
Version 1.8.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
