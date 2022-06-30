This update focuses on performance and stability.
New Features
- [Map maker] New biome switching system for tracks. Note: tracks created in a previous version of the mod editor will no longer function
Other changes
- Various minor improvements to Map maker and related assets, tweaking collision boxes, improving lighting, etc
- Drastically improved simplicity of starting a match, friends now join matches via the Steam UI
- Quests system has been removed whilst we focus on the core gameplay. It was under utilized and not up to the standard we wanted
- Various minor fixes and improvements to maps, particularly lighting and shading on terrains
- Updated various third party assets
- Updated unity to 2020.3.36 LTS
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements
Changed files in this update