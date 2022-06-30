 Skip to content

Spell Karts update for 30 June 2022

Update 11

Update 11 · Build 9038452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on performance and stability.

New Features

  • [Map maker] New biome switching system for tracks. Note: tracks created in a previous version of the mod editor will no longer function

Other changes

  • Various minor improvements to Map maker and related assets, tweaking collision boxes, improving lighting, etc
  • Drastically improved simplicity of starting a match, friends now join matches via the Steam UI
  • Quests system has been removed whilst we focus on the core gameplay. It was under utilized and not up to the standard we wanted
  • Various minor fixes and improvements to maps, particularly lighting and shading on terrains
  • Updated various third party assets
  • Updated unity to 2020.3.36 LTS
  • Various bug fixes and performance improvements

